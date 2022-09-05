Hearts predicted XI v Istanbul Başakşehir – with lots of changes
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is expected to make several changes to his team for the Europa Conference League Group A opener against Istabbul Başakşehir at Tynecastle Park on Thursday night.
Some key players are back from injuries and others raring to go after being rested against Livingston on Saturday with this match very much in mind.
The manager is without the suspended Jorge Grant after the midfielder’s red card against FC Zurich, with Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce joining Beni Baningime on the sidelines with long-term injuries.
The manager has decisions to make over formation and who to play in the No 10 and left wing roles, but this is team and shape we are predicting.
