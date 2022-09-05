Hearts predicted XI v Istanbul Başakşehir – with lots of changes

Some key players are back from injuries and others raring to go after being rested against Livingston on Saturday with this match very much in mind.

The manager is without the suspended Jorge Grant after the midfielder’s red card against FC Zurich, with Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce joining Beni Baningime on the sidelines with long-term injuries.

The manager has decisions to make over formation and who to play in the No 10 and left wing roles, but this is team and shape we are predicting.

1. GK – CRAIG GORDON Skipper was one of the few to get pass marks against Livingston Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. RB – MICHAEL SMITH Rested against Livingston, the experienced Irishman will come in for Toby Sibbick Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. LB – ALEX COCHRANE One of the first names on the teamsheet these days Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. RCB – CRAIG HALKETT If he was 'touch and go' against Livi, the imposing centre-back will surely return for this match Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales