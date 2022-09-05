News you can trust since 1873
Tynecastle Park will be packed to the rafters for Hearts' Europa Conference League Group A opener against Istanbul Basaksehir. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Hearts predicted XI v Istanbul Başakşehir – with lots of changes

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is expected to make several changes to his team for the Europa Conference League Group A opener against Istabbul Başakşehir at Tynecastle Park on Thursday night.

By Phil Johnson
Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:02 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:29 pm

Some key players are back from injuries and others raring to go after being rested against Livingston on Saturday with this match very much in mind.

The manager is without the suspended Jorge Grant after the midfielder’s red card against FC Zurich, with Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce joining Beni Baningime on the sidelines with long-term injuries.

The manager has decisions to make over formation and who to play in the No 10 and left wing roles, but this is team and shape we are predicting.

1. GK – CRAIG GORDON

Skipper was one of the few to get pass marks against Livingston

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

2. RB – MICHAEL SMITH

Rested against Livingston, the experienced Irishman will come in for Toby Sibbick

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. LB – ALEX COCHRANE

One of the first names on the teamsheet these days

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

4. RCB – CRAIG HALKETT

If he was 'touch and go' against Livi, the imposing centre-back will surely return for this match

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

