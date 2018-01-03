Hearts pull the plug on deal for Wigan's Jack Byrne

Hearts have ended their interest in the Wigan Athletic midfielder Jack Byrne, the Evening News can reveal.



Tynecastle officials decided not to proceed with the move after holding talks with the English League One club.

Jamie Walker remains a signing target for Wigan, who are prepared to pay around £300,000 for the Hearts winger. The knee injury he sustained against Hibs last week is not as bad as first feared and his prospective move to the DW Stadium is still alive.

However, chances of Byrne going the other way are now dead in the water. Hearts will not pursue their interest in the 21-year-old and are now looking at other candidates to reinforce their midfield.

They are still keen to recruit the Australian international forward Jamie MacLaren, who plays in the German second division with SV Darmstadt 98. His substantial salary is a stumbling block but negotiations to bring him to Edinburgh on loan are ongoing.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Jake Mulraney is also on Hearts' wanted list for the January transfer window, although any deal for the Irishman would likely be done later in the month.