Hearts ratings v Rangers: One Hearts player reaches 8/10 in devastating loss at Ibrox

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who took part in Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers.
By Craig Fowler
Published 24th May 2023, 22:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 22:13 BST

GK – Zander Clark – 7

Made some decent saves while Hearts were ahead.

DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 7

Hearts players celebrate Lawrence Shankland putting the away side in front at Ibrox. Picture: SNS
Started brightly bombing down the right but was forced backwards as the home side started to dominate. Solid enough defensively.

DC – James Hill – 8

Slipped at the worst possible moment in the build-up to Rangers’ equaliser. It was a shame that was the lowlight of his game because he was excellent otherwise.

DC – Toby Sibbick – 5

Not as convincing as Hill in the first half and made a bad error which led to Rangers going in front shortly after the break. Did well in a one-on-one against Alfredo Morelos.

DL – Kye Rowles – 7

Didn’t look out of place at left-back at all. Defensively pretty sound and got forward to support well.

MR – Yutaro Oda – 6

Another who was good early, especially off the ball where he was a disrupter, but Rangers soon figured him out.

MC – Cammy Devlin – 7

Snapped at the heels in the centre of the park. Is finding the adventurous passing under Steven Naismith a tough assignment though.

MC – Peter Haring – 7

Bounced back from a poor showing against Aberdeen but didn’t have the speed to stop Todd Cantwell in the build-up to the equaliser.

ML – Alan Forrest – 6

Put in a decent shift but didn’t manage to influence things too much in the final third.

FW – Lawrence Shankland – 7

Netted the opener for his 28th of the season. Excellent hold-up play the first half-an-hour with Hearts on top.

ST – Josh Ginnelly – 6

Always looking to stretch the home defence but didn’t receive enough service. Seemed to be bothered by a hand injury suffered in the first half.

Sub – Michael Smith – 6

Came on the centre of the park as Hearts switched to a 3-5-2. Booked.

Sub – Barrie McKay – 6

Did well in a rare promising attack for the visitors after coming on.

Sub – Garang Kuol – 7

Netted his first goal for the club in injury-time.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6

On late

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

