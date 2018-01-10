Hearts recall on-loan youngsters for Spain trip

Hearts have recalled several young players from loan clubs ahead of their winter training camp in Spain.



Forward Dario Zanatta, midfielder Harry Paton, full-back Marcus Godinho and midfielder Andy Irving will all make the trip to the Costa Blanca to take part in closed-door friendlies against Vitesse Arnhem and Nuremberg.

Zanatta has been recalled from Raith Rovers, Paton returns from Stenhousemuir and Godinho's stay at Berwick Rangers has also been ended. Irving's loan at Berwick has been extended until the end of the season but he has been recalled for this trip as manager Craig Levein compensates for a long injury list.

"We’ve brought some of our loan players back to the club so we can assess them and see how they’ve progressed," Levein told the Hearts website. "Some will travel to Spain with us so it will be useful to see them first hand in training and in the friendly matches.

"It may be that a few of them go back out on loan later in the month, but we’ll make that call in due course."