Hearts receive permission to increase capacity for Celtic league opener

Hearts have announced a capacity increase for Saturday’s cinch Premiership opener with Celtic at Tynecastle.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 6:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 6:11 pm
There were 3,000 fans in attendance for the Premier Sports Cup game against Inverness. Picture: SNS

Following further talks with the City of Edinburgh Council, the Gorgie Road side have received permission to sell an additional 737 tickets, bringing the overall maximum attendance to 5,272.

A ballot for the tickets will take place on Friday morning and the lucky supporters drawn will have the chance between 12pm and 7pm on Saturday to pick them up.

The league opener begins at 8pm and is broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

CelticTynecastle