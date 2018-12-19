Hearts recruit David Vanecek teases fans with goals video

David Vanecek has given Hearts fans a taste of what they can expect when he joins the club with a compilation video of his attributes.

The Czech striker will officially become a Hearts player on 1 January when his registration switches across from FK Teplice following the expiry of his contract.

The 27-year-old, who was keen on joining the Tynecastle side in the summer, has not been shy on social media in expressing his excitement at moving to Edinburgh and linking up with his Czech colleague Zdenek Zlamal.

His posts have included handmade Hearts jumpers for his children and pictures of his shinguards emblazoned with the Hearts logo, while he is often posting messages of support for the team.

In a recent Instagram story he made his followers aware of a YouTube video which shows all his goals for Teplice, who he joined in 2016 from Hradec Kralove. He scored 26 times in 80 appearances.

Hearts recruit David Vanecek in action for FK Teplice. Picture: El Loko Sports

The 11 minute video not only showcases his goals for the Czech side but also gives fans an insight into what he will bring to the team.

The compilation shows the player in action this season, holding the ball up, bringing team-mates into play, winning headers and some tricks and flicks.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has spoken highly of the player and is keen to get him on board and up to speed with Uche Ikpeazu still out injured and Steven MacLean playing more games than he had envisaged.

