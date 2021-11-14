Hearts remember their fallen at annual Haymarket service

Robbie Neilson at the Hearts Remembrance service at Haymarket. Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS

Conducted by club chaplain Andy Prime, the service was attended by the first-team, head coach Robbie Neilson, coaching staff and members of the board on Sunday morning.

The annual service commemorates the Hearts players who died in World War I.

Hearts were the first football team to join the war effort. Thirteen players enlisted in the 16th Battalion of the Royal Scots – commonly referred to as ‘McCrae’s Battalion’ – in November 1914, but only six returned.

Duncan Currie, John Allan, James Boyd, Tom Gracie, Ernest Ellis, James Speedie and Harry Wattie were the players who lost their lives during the conflict.