Hearts Reserves beaten as Falkirk fight back in second half

Hearts lost 3-1 to Falkirk in the SPFL Reserve League despite taking an early lead through Aidan Keena.

The Irishman’s well-taken goal after three minutes got the Jambos off to a flyer at Oriam but the Bairns came roaring back in the second half to claim the points.

Scott Reekie brought Falkirk level as he fired home from Ross MacLean’s corner.

Reekie put Falkirk ahead on 73 minutes following another set-piece. Five minutes later, Shayne Lavery sealed the win for the visitors, slotting home under Hearts goalkeeper Kelby Mason.

Hearts: Mason, Logan, Hickey, Hamilton, Petkov, Irving, Cochrane, Morrison, Edwards, Wighton.

• Compiled from updates on the offical Falkirk Twitter account