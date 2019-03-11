Hearts Reserves denied by late goal from Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele

Have your say

A last-minute goal by Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele denied Hearts a share of the spoils as the Capital side were edged out 3-2 in a Reserve League clash at Cappielow.

The Jam Tarts found themselves two goals down after less than 15 minutes played.

Six minutes in, Dembele’s free-kick was headed across goal by Marvin Compper for Wallace Duffy to nod home from inside the six-yard box.

And Compper powerfully headed Armstrong Oko-Flex’s corner into the net just eight minutes later to put Celtic two up.

Hearts pulled one back ten minutes after half-time when Lewis Moore collected the ball inside the box to curl a shot past Ryan Wallace in the Celtic goal.

Midfielder Andy Irving pulled the Jambos level on 64 minutes, scoring direct from a free-kick.

Dembele came close to putting Celtic back in front on 78 minutes but his powerful shot clipped the bar before going over.

However, the 16-year-old wasn’t to be denied as his free-kick from a tight angle found the back of the net in the final minute to give the hosts victory.

Celtic: Wallace, Duffy, Church, Welsh, Compper, McInroy, Dembele, McLaughlin, Bayo, Aitchison, Oko-Flex. Subs: Willison, Mazis, Diver, Coffey, Savoury, Caffrey, Robertson.

Hearts: Mason, Brandon, Shaughnessy, Hamilton, Burns, C Smith, Cochrane, Irving, Edwards, Moore, Henderson. Subs: Silva, Sandison, Mason, Logan, Ward, Makovora.

• This report was compiled via updates from the @CelticFCAcademy Twitter account.