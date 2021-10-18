Hearts reveal extent of hard running by players in draw with Rangers as one star covers 12.6km

Hearts' Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin covered plenty of ground against Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The hard work in and out of possession ensured Robbie Neilson’s men stayed with Scottish champions before Craig Halkett earned the Tynecastle side a point with a late equaliser.

Hearts revealed to fans the extent in which players covered the ground, closed down opponents and supported attacks.

Unsurprisingly, Cammy Devlin came out on top for distance covered, the Australian running 12.6km across the 90 minutes, closely followed by midfield partner Beni Baningime who ran 12km.

Just behind them with 11.6km was Michael Smith. There had been some doubts whether the veteran defender could fulfil the wing-back role but those have been put to bed in recent weeks and he showed at Ibrox he can more than handle the physical requirements of the position.

Neilson was keen for his new look Hearts side to be energetic and mobile and he has got that.

