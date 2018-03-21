Hearts reveal season ticket details for 2018/19 campaign

Hearts have announced an increase of up to five per cent in season ticket prices for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Edinburgh club launched sales this morning, with costs slightly higher than last season around Tynecastle Park. Building a new main stand will set them back around £15million and Hearts have revealed a five per cent rise to help offset the redevelopment project.

An adult platinum seat - only available in the Main Stand or Wheatfield Stand - will cost £495 next season instead of £470. A ticket in the gold section is priced £100 cheaper at £395 (£370 last year). Silver seats cost £340 (£320 last year) and bronze comes in at £320 (£300 last year).

Under-18 season tickets have also increased to £275 in platinum zones, although the cheapest bronze seat remains good value at £175. Under-16 prices range from £110 to £220, with Under-11s between £55 and £110.

Supporters involved in staggered pricing as their seat in the old main stand transferred to the new structure will pay a mid-tier price between gold and platinum. Category B season tickets are available in the Roseburn Stand for all home matches excluding those against Rangers, Celtic and Hibs.

Full details of Hearts 2018/19 season tickets can be found by clicking below:

HEARTS SEASON TICKETS