Steven Naismith intends to rotate in some positions over the last three games

Reaching 70 points is Hearts’ stated aim in the final three Premiership games of the season, which begin when Dundee visit Tynecastle Park on Saturday. Head coach Steven Naismith will rotate some players in certain positions against Dundee, then St Mirren next Wednesday, before finishing the campaign at home against Rangers three days later.

The Edinburgh club secured a third-place finish last weekend, and with it guaranteed European league-stage football next term. With that job done and nothing else on the agenda other than aforementioned points issue, there is now a chance to experiment somewhat. Naismith won’t make excessive changes to his side, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First, he will reinstate Craig Gordon in goal this weekend. Zander Clark has been the established Hearts No.1 this season despite Gordon returning from a double leg break in January. Both are eager to press their case for inclusion in the Scotland squad for next month’s European Championship in Germany and will be given minutes in the remaining fixtures.

“We’ll change goalkeeper tomorrow,” admitted Naismith when asked the question. “I wasn’t going to say that,” he smiled, “but Craigy will play tomorrow. Zander will also play as well at times [in the final three games] It’s a fine balance at times, both of them obviously want to play and go to the Euros. Zander has been the one who has had the jersey because he has been consistent. He’s held it and been a big player for us, but both of them are comfortable with the plan going forward.

“When it looks like you’re going to get third and European group-stage football, you are looking at how to keep the players engaged. We’ve spoken about 70 points and I really think we can get there, which would be a great achievement. The element of achieving what you set out in the summer to get and having that done, I found as a player when there is not that pressure you have freedom to play and it’s enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The consequence of losing doesn’t really affect us. That’s what I’m hoping for these next three games. The intensity and pressure is there all season, it’s how you manage it. We have an opportunity where there is nothing riding on it for us other than what do we want to do and achieve as a group. We have three games in a week, over the season as a whole we have rotated bits, and that will be the same this week. That’s not us saying we’ll just give players minutes. We’ll put teams out we believe can win but, inevitably, the team will change over the three games.”

As things stand, all three of Hearts’ upcoming opponents are playing for a cause. Dundee and St Mirren are pursuing European football and Rangers are hoping to wrest the Premiership title from Celtic. “That’s why they will be tough games but within those games you can use that pressure.

READ MORE: Hearts could get a bye into the Europa League

“If we have the ball and are attacking them and causing them problems, they know what’s on the line if they don’t get a result, which hopefully we can use to our advantage. All season our performances have been good. I think Saturday will be a really good atmosphere after third getting sealed and the weather is getting better, which inevitably makes everyone feel better.”

Younger players recently emerged from the Hearts youth academy, such as Macaulay Tait, Aidan Denholm and James Wilson, could also feature more prominently over the next week. “There’s always opportunity, and that’s every day, but I am not just going to put players in and say: ‘Look, we have academy players.’ That’s not going to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there are boys in the squad from the academy and I think they deserve a chance then they’ll play, but there will not be loads of opportunities for the kids. The guys who have been performing in the B team and have been in and around the first team for the past month, they’re the ones who are most likely to be involved.”

Barrie McKay is expected to play from the start on Saturday and there could be a surprise or two returning from injury. “You have [Liam] Boycie coming back from injury who needs minutes, Barrie [McKay] needs minutes. We changed shape against Livingston and he was reality good, but because the shape has changed he has come on as a sub. Hopefully there will be an opportunity for him.”

Naismith had stated last month that Boyce and Craig Halkett would not return to action until next season, but both are working hard to make it before games end this term. “He [Boyce] will be in contention for the squads,” said Naismith. “He has worked really hard over the last few weeks to say: 'No, I want to be involved. I'm not just going to ride the season out.' Him and Halks have done the same so we'll wait and see. There's no pressure but they are looking good from when they've come back.

Hearts have fallen behind in each of their three matches against Dundee this season. The Tayside club won 1-0 at Dens Park in August, then found themselves 2-0 ahead at Tynecastle in January before losing 3-2. They went 1-0 up in February before again finding themselves on the end of a 3-2 final scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like the games to be more entertaining to be honest, but us being on the attack,” said Naismith. “That shows you the danger they cause you. They have had a really good season, they have loads of energy in their team. When they attack they commit to it, it’s not like they’re waiting on someone to do something. They put bodies in attack so we need to guard against that. In those games we have scored a lot of goals ourselves, we need to still have that pressure going forward.”