Hearts run the rule over Ghanaian trialist

Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil played as a trialist in Hearts' closed-door friendly against Queen of the South at the weekend.



The 18-year-old featured wide on the left of a strong Hearts midfield as he tries to impress Riccarton coaching staff.

He is currently contracted to Dreams FC in Ghana's Premier League but has spent most of the last year trying to earn a contract in Europe.

A loan move to Czech club Sparta Prague this season was supposed to end in a permanent transfer until visa problems scuppered Nombil's plans. Last month he headed to Sweden for a trial with AIK Stockholm before arriving in Edinburgh hoping to earn a contract with Hearts.

He lined up at Riccarton on Saturday as two goals from Stephen Dobbie gave Queen of the South a 2-1 win in a bounce game.

As well as Nombil, Hearts' starting line-up included Zdenek Zlamal, Oliver Bozanic, Conor Shaughnessy, Christophe Berra, Callumn Morrison, Sean Clare, Aidan Keena and Steven MacLean. The home side's goal came near the end when substitute Chris Hamilton scored with a header.