Hearts sell goalkeeper Jack Hamilton to Dundee

Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton has left Tynecastle Park to join Dundee for an undisclosed fee.



The 24-year-old signed a three-year deal at Dens Park hoping to rejuvenate his career after a year on the substitutes' bench.

He lost the Hearts No.1 jersey to Jon McLaughlin last summer and grew increasingly frustrated being second choice. When the chance to join Dundee arose, Hamilton said he jumped at it after talks with manager Neil McCann.

"Speaking to the manager, he really sold the club to me. He was brilliant, he was very keen on getting me in and it’s something that I thought would be brilliant for me," the keeper told the Tayside club's website.

"It’s a massive club, a massive Premiership club that has real ambition so I thought it would be a great place to come and be involved.

"From the first conversation, he [McCann] had a real passion. He’s got a real ambition and his idea of where he wants the club to go is really good and I want to be a part of that.

"The three years is excellent, it shows good commitment from the club. Hopefully I can repay that faith they have put in me and hopefully we can go and do something."

Hamilton expressed his gratitude to Hearts after ten years there. He was first-choice goalkeeper during season 2016/17 before McLaughlin arrived and managed 63 first-team appearances in total.

"Hearts was brilliant for me, I played a few games there but I’m coming here to a new club, a big club with good ambitions, I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to start."