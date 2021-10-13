Hearts sell out allocation for top-of-the-table clash with Rangers at Ibrox
Hearts have sold out their away allocation for this weekend’s match with Rangers at Ibrox.
The club announced on Wednesday morning the last of the 916 tickets available were snapped up by supporters desperate to see their side in action in this top-of-the-table clash.
Robbie Neilson’s men trail the reigning champions by a point at the cinch Premiership summit.
Saturday’s match will be the first time a top-flight club has had away fans in attendance at Ibrox this season after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.