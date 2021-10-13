Hearts sell out allocation for top-of-the-table clash with Rangers at Ibrox

Hearts have sold out their away allocation for this weekend’s match with Rangers at Ibrox.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:40 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:40 am
Hearts fans in the away end at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

The club announced on Wednesday morning the last of the 916 tickets available were snapped up by supporters desperate to see their side in action in this top-of-the-table clash.

Robbie Neilson’s men trail the reigning champions by a point at the cinch Premiership summit.

Saturday’s match will be the first time a top-flight club has had away fans in attendance at Ibrox this season after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

