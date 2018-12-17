Hearts sell-out ticket allocation for derby clash with Hibs

Hearts have confirmed that they have sold their away allocation for the trip to face Hibs later this month.

Hearts fans have sold out the away stand at Easter Road. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Nearly 4,000 fans will cheer on the Jambos from Easter Road’s South Stand for the derby on Saturday, 29 December.

Tickets went on sale to supporters with 67 loyalty points or more earlier this month before the threshold was dropped to 62.

The match is eagerly anticipated, as shown by how soon tickets were snapped up with Hearts’ 5-0 defeat at Livingston not putting fans off.

Hibs cut Celtic and Rangers’ allocation for their visits to Leith this month but Hearts have been given the whole stand.

No team has won an away game in the derby in 14 attempts. The last time either side triumphed at their rival’s ground was April 2014 when Callum Paterson scored a double for Hearts in a 2-1 win.

It is the clubs’ last game before the winter break with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The game, shown live on Sky Sports, will follow the Old Firm derby which kicks off in the afternoon.

