Hearts sell Scottish Cup semi-final tickets in their thousands

Hearts have sold almost 7,000 tickets on the first day of sales for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park.

The Edinburgh club have been allocated 25,000 seats for the tie on Saturday, April 13. They went on sale to season ticket holders at 9am this morning and nearly 7,000 have gone already.

Hearts will meet Inverness at Hampden Park next month

Manager Craig Levein has guided Hearts to two national cup semi-finals this season and fans want to secure their seat for the meeting with Inverness.

“The club is delighted that thousands of supporters have already snapped up their tickets for our first trip to Hampden since 2013. We want this to be a truly special occasion that fans can enjoy with their family and friends,” said a Hearts spokesperson.

“Tickets have been in high demand since going on sale at 9am today and we expect this to continue over the weekend as season ticket holders look to secure their tickets before general sale commences on Wednesday.”

Season ticket holders can buy semi-final tickets via www.heartsfc.co.uk, or by calling 0333 043 1874 (option 1 then 1), or in person at the Hearts Ticket Centre.