Hearts send players to Gullane beach for pre-season work-out

The Hearts players were this morning heading to Gullane to undergo a gruelling workout on the beach.

Craig Levein has made no secret of the fact he wants to improve his squad’s fitness levels this summer. After almost a week of training at Riccarton, they will today be put through their paces on the East Lothian sand dunes, a ritual which used to be a staple part of many Scottish clubs’ pre-season programmes. With Hearts not embarking on any pre-season tours this summer, Levein expects the players to benefit from a hard day’s graft in a fresh environment as they prepare for the start of their Betfred Cup campaign next month.

“It’ll just be basic fitness work,” the manager told the Evening News. “I remember doing it when I was a player and I feel it’s got its merits. It was always a tough day, but really enjoyable. They’ve been at the training ground since they came back last week, and that can get a bit ‘same old....’ so it’s good to get away and get something different, a change of scenery. I’m sure the players will enjoy themselves, to a degree!”