Hearts set to have fans at Ibrox as 'club agrees with Rangers' over allocation

Hearts fans in the away end at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Neither half of the Old Firm have permitted away fans in grounds so far this season as they’ve claimed the sections are required for home fans due to the ‘red zone’ sections behind the dugouts.

However, the Joint Response Group earlier this week informed clubs that red zones would no longer be required.

Jambos are therefore expected to be in attendance at Ibrox on Saturday, October 16, and the Daily Record says an agreement has already been reached with their hosts.

A source within Ibrox told the paper: “The clubs held discussions last week and an agreement was made in principle in the event that red zones disappeared that there would be a provision made on the back of this.

“So, long as the agreement is honoured, then Hearts will indeed have fans at Ibrox.”

