Hearts set to miss out on left-back target Gabriel Somi

Hearts signing target Gabriel Somi is poised to join the American club New England Revolution.

The Swedish left-back visited Tynecastle earlier this month to discuss a potential move to Scotland from his club, Ostersunds.

However, a lucrative deal has been put on the table by New England Revs and the player is expected to move to the USA when his Ostersunds contract ends later this month.

Hearts manager Craig Levein has made signing a new left-back his top priority during the January transfer window. He also wants a pacy winger, with the former Aberdeen man Niall McGinn high on the wish list.

Click here for the latest Hearts results, fixtures and stats>>>