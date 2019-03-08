Hearts sign former Leeds and Barnsley left-back Aidy White

Hearts have moved to sign left-back Aidy White on a free transfer, the club have announced.

Aidy White in action during a pre-season game for Barnsley against Everton. Picture: Chris Etchells/JP

The 27-year-old joins the Tynecastle side on a deal until 2021 after going almost two years without a club following his departure from Barnsley.

White came through the ranks at Leeds United and made over 100 appearances before his move to Oakwell.

A troublesome groin injury forced him from the game, but having finally recovered he is now working back to full fitness.

Manager Craig Levein told Hearts TV: “We’ve been in dialogue with Aidy for a year and feel that now is the right time to bring him in.

“He’s got a lot of work to do in order to reach the level we think he’s capable of but I’m confident he can fulfill his potential and prove to be a vital cog in the wheel as we look towards the future.”