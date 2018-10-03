Hearts star’s hilarious SpongeBob SquarePants quip in cooking school video

Hearts have teamed up with the Next Step Foundation to deliver a cooking employability course to their young stars.

The club released a video on their official Twitter account to detail the start of the link-up with one starlet stealing the show with a SpongeBob SquarePants quip.

Hearts tweeted: “Over the coming months, our young stars will take part in @NextStepFdn’s accredited Master Chef Employability course as they learn new skills vital to their development off the pitch, and we’ll be there to film every step...

...it could be a long 10 weeks”

As the players made their way into the cooking school they were accompanied by Curb Your Enthusiasm music on the video.

Hearts star Harry Cochrane had an amusing quip at a cooking class. Picture: SNS/Bruce White

And already the players are learning with midfielder Harry Cochrane and centre-back Chris Hamilton learning the correct term for a spatula.

When quizzed to what the cooking instrument is called the duo agreed on “flipper”. Cochrane admitted he had never used one but Hamilton said he had experience flipping eggs.

Cochrane provoked laughter by referencing SpongeBob SquarePants’ use of a spatula.

The player took to Twitter to laugh at himself over the moment, while Hearts and Scotland team-mates had their say. Cochrane’s mum, however, tweeted: “I think I’ve been doing too much for him. He can make dinner tonight.”

The Next Step Foundation is charity which provide “a customised programme of skills, training and techniques” to help stars excel in their “career and personal life before, during and after sport.”

Working with the academy players at Hearts will help for their transition when they have to move away from home or live on their own.

For more information on the Next Step Foundation.

