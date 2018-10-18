Hearts star Steven Naismith wins September’s player of the month

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been won September’s Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month.

The 32-year-old was instrumental for Hearts last month as the team picked up 10 points from a possible 12 in the league, while also progressing to the Betfred Cup semi-final.

Nasimith, who returned to Tynecastle in the summer for a second loan spell from Norwich City, got September off to a flying start in a 4-1 win over St Mirren, netting a hat-trick and providing an assist in a first-half blitz.

He followed it up with the decisive goal against Motherwell at Fir Park two weeks later.

Top scorer in the league, his form was enough to earn a recall to the Scotland national team. Naismith played a key scoring role in the country’s 2-0 win over Albania in the Uefa Nations League.

The forward may have missed a penalty in the 0-0 draw with Livingston but was heavily involved as Hearts defeated St Johnstone 2-1.

Away from the league, which the award is given out for, Naismith had a scoring contribution in the 4-2 win over Motherwell in the Betfred Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle.

