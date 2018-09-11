Hearts starlet Harry Cochrane set for two weeks on the sidelines

Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane is set for a two-week spell on the sidelines with an injury.

Harry Cochrane could be set for a spell on the sidelines. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The news comes after the player shared a video on his Instagram account of his right knee in heavy bracing, while he held crutches.

The 17-year-old mifielder was on the end of a bad tackle from Hibs’ Josh Campbell during Hearts’ 2-1 win in the SPFL Reserve Cup on Monday afternoon at the Oriam. The Hibs midfielder was shown a second yellow card for the challenge, while Cochrane limped off to be replaced by Lewis Moore.

Cochrane’s pre-season was affected by a number of niggles and injuries, plus a bout of injuries. He’s largely had a watching brief, playing just nine minutes of first-team football this season.

The teenager was one of Hearts’ few bright points last season, making 24 appearances, becoming a key member of the first-team squad.

Harry Cochrane shared a picture of a knee brace on Instagram. Picture: Harry Cochrane/Instagram

