Hearts striker David Vanecek told to be patient in his quest for first-team football

Craig Levein has explained that David Vanecek is likely to have to be patient before he gets the chance to make his presence felt at Hearts.

The Czech striker got off on the wrong foot at Tynecastle when he arrived from FK Teplice in January short of the required fitness levels and was subsequently criticised by his new manager.

Since being taken off after just 34 minutes of the home defeat by Dundee four weeks ago, Vanecek has made only two substitute appearances, against St Johnstone and Auchinleck Talbot. He wasn’t in the matchday squad for Sunday’s defeat at Motherwell but was given a runout for the reserves against Aberdeen on Monday ahead of a possible return to the squad for tomorrow’s match at home to St Mirren.

Levein is happy with the way Vanecek has responded following his false start, but the manager explained that it won’t be straightforward for the 27-year-old to oust the fit-again Uche Ikpeazu from the team. “David’s had more game time under his belt (for the reserves) so there’s every chance he’ll be on the bench against St Mirren,” Levein told the Evening News. “He’s fine, I’ve been happy with his progress. But he’s in a position where it’s about who’s doing best.

“Obviously Uche has come back in good shape and has performed well in the matches he’s played. If we play with two up top, which we do occasionally, then David becomes somebody who might be involved. At this moment in time, if Uche keeps improving, I don’t see him starting before Uche if we’re playing one up front. He might come off the bench. It’s difficult to say exactly how it will go for David because we’re just taking each game on its own merits at the moment.”