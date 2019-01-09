Hearts striker Rory Currie set to extend East Fife loan deal

Have your say

East Fife are expected to extend the loan of Hearts striker Rory Currie until the end of the campaign.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Hearts striker Rory Currie has impressed on loan at East Fife this season. Picture: SNS

Bayview boss Darren Young has revealed that he’s close to keeping the 20-year-old beyond the expiration of the current deal, which is due to end this month.

Currie has performed well since arriving at Bayview from Tynecastle, notching some crucial goals, including winners against Partick Thistle, Airdrie, Stranraer, Stenhousemuir and Raith Rovers.

Young told Fife Today: “We’re hoping to keep hold of Rory Currie and should have something agreed by the end of the week.”

Currie has made 13 appearances for Hearts since graduating from the club’s youth set-up, scoring once.

He was in the starting XI on Saturday as East Fife started 2019 with a home loss to Airdrie.

READ MORE - Hearts take Alhagi Touray on trial as Craig Levein runs rule over Spanish striker