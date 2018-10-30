Hearts striker Steven MacLean issued SFA charge for violent conduct

Hearts forward Steven MacLean has been charged with violent conduct by the Scottish Football Association for his altercation with Celtic's Eboue Kouassi.



MacLean is free to play against Hibs at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday but could be suspended for two games thereafter. The matter will be decided at a fast track tribunal hearing on Thursday unless he accepts the charge.

Clare Whyte, the SFA compliance officer, reviewed footage of MacLean grabbing Kouassi's privates during the first half of Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final at BT Murrayfield.

If banned, MacLean would miss Hearts' Premiership matches against Celtic and Kilmarnock next month.

Having the experienced striker available for the Edinburgh derby will be a major boost to the Tynecastle club, who have lost key men like Christophe Berra, John Souttar, Uche Ikpeazu and Steven Naismith to injury.