Hearts striker Steven Naismith to visit knee specialist

Hearts striker Steven Naismith will travel to England on Friday to have his injured knee examined by a specialist.



The on-loan Norwich City player is to visit the same surgeon who previously operated on him as Hearts brace themselves for a diagnosis on their top goalscorer.

After recently learning that full-back Demetri Mitchell's season is over due to a knee injury, the Edinburgh club are praying the same fate does not befall Naismith.

The Scotland internationalist was substituted at half-time during last week's Premiership match with Celtic at Tynecastle Park due to knee pain.

He did not feature in Monday's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Partick Thistle and will head south later this week hoping medics can get to the root of the problem.

His treatment will be overseen by parent club Norwich, as it was last autumn when Naismith suffered a torn cartilage and required surgery.

He missed two months of football on that occasion and Hearts will hope the damage is less serious this time.

The 32-year-old's loan agreement expires in May and, with his Norwich contract ending the following month, he then becomes a free agent.

Hearts have offered him a permanent deal to join on a pre-contract agreement but he is still considering his future.