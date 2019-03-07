Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu signs contract extension

Uche Ikpeazu has signed a new contract with Hearts, keeping him at the Tynecastle club until 2022.

The new deal is a two-year extension on the previous contract he signed after joining from Cambridge United last summer, which had 15 months left to run.

The towering frontman is a firm fans’ favourite despite netting only four times in 16 appearances, the last of which came in a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in late August.

This is due to his ability to dominate opposing defenders and help move the team up the park, with his performance in the recent 2-1 defeat to Celtic widely praised by the Scottish media.

His season has also been interrupted by injury as he missed four months after sustaining a broken foot in a 1-0 defeat at Motherwell.

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu. Picture: SNS

He told Hearts TV: “This club has given me a great platform to improve. I love the club, the fans, the city and my teammates as well.

“I genuinely think I’m improving and getting back to my best...I feel I’m back playing really good now.

“I feel confident and it’s just the goals to come, really. Now is the right time to extend my contract here because I feel the love from the management, the staff and the fans.”