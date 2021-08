It was a great sight: 17,500 people back in Gorgie cheering on Hearts (and Aberdeen – well, 1,300 of them).

The stadium buzzed with excitement as supporters took their seats for the 1-1 draw and we sent along a photographer to get the best pictures of Jambos back at their home.

Were you there? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery from all four stands at Tynecastle.

1. Glad to be back These Hearts fans were pleased to be at Tynecastle again. Photo: Greg Macvean

2. Let's do the twirly These Hearts fans paid tribute to Marius Zaliukas in the 26th minute. Photo: Greg Macvean

3. Proud as punch This Hearts fan can't hide his delight at being back. Photo: Greg Macvean

4. Getting into the swing of it These fans were in full voice in the Main Stand. Photo: Greg Macvean