Hearts supporters to pay tribute to two fans who have recently lost cancer battle

Hearts fans have been asked to provide a minute's applause for two fans during the game with Dundee on Saturday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Two separate minute’s of applause will take place at Tynecastle Park on Saturday during the Premiership clash.

Craig Bell lost his battle with cancer this month at the age of 38.

Popular Hearts podcast This is my Story have made fans aware of his story and are asking for an applause in the 15th minute.

"On Saturday 2nd October, Craig 'Belly' Bell sadly lost his battle with cancer,” the podcast tweeted. “Craig's story was one that touched loads of Jambos.

"His constant positivity while facing a horrible disease was truly inspirational and I know loads of us will miss his constant positive and humour filled outlook.

"Craig's family will be in attendance at Tynecastle on Saturday and have asked if we would join in a minute's applause for Craig during the 15th minute of the Dundee game."

Dianne Robb, née Jeffrey, also passed away earlier this month after a battle with terminal cancer.

Dianne Robb (right) with daughter Becky and grandson Harrison.

The 61-year-old was described by nephew Crawford as the “biggest Hearts supporter”.

The family would like fans to join in a minute’s applause in the 61st minute.

“My Auntie Di was a diamond of a woman,” Crawford told the Evening News. “It’s no lie to say that her loss has been incredible to the family.

"She was the happy-go-lucky type with two loves in her life, family and Hearts. I like to say she had two season tickets at Tynecastle, one for every home game and one for the Skyline Lounge, every opportunity to have a meal in the Skyline and Di would be there, so much so that she was known by first name basis.

"Sadly, like Craig my Aunt had cancer, but in the face of it all she was a warrior. Our warrior. Cancer never defined her and she never took any day for granted.