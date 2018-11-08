Hearts take action to tackle use of pyrotechnic devices at Tynecastle

Hearts have written to supporters in two sections of Tynecastle Park following a number of incidents during last week’s Edinburgh derby with Hibs.

An email has been sent to season ticket holders in Wheatfield Lower Section G and Main Stand Lower Section N, that primarily concerns the “throwing of pyrotechnic devices”.

The report from the SPFL Match Delegate in attendance at the game stated that five devices were thrown from Section G, and seven from Section N.

The email continues: “These devices can cause serious injury to individuals and serious damage to property.

“They operate at temperatures of between 600 and 2000 degrees centigrade and can cause burn damage to the skin, as well as damage to property from smoke dyes and high temperatures, and, of course, from secondary fires. “In this instance, that damage included scorching to our recently installed hybrid pitch. “In addition, the inhalation of particles generated by these devices, whilst a less visible threat, are capable of triggering attacks from various acute and chronic illnesses, such asthma and heart conditions.”

Some arrests have been made but the club has confirmed that “investigations are still ongoing, CCTV is being reviewed and bans will follow”.

The number of stewards in the two sections will also be increased, in a bid to “more effectively address issues as and when they occur” and carrying out additional ticket checks to ensure fans are in allocated seats.

The club has also confirmed they will be withholding sales of matchday tickets - that is, walk-up sales - in the two sections “for the foreseeable future” as well as offering fans in Wheatfield Lower Section G and Main Stand Lower Section N the chance to move their season tickets to another part of the ground.

The email continues: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to you personally and stress that we fully recognise that this is a problem created by a very small minority of supporters.

“We are writing to you now, both to advise you of what we are doing but also to seek your support and cooperation in helping us to stamp out this behaviour, which puts everyone in danger. “We recognise that the large majority of our fan base are as appalled as we are with recent incidents.”