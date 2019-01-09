Hearts take Alhagi Touray on trial as Craig Levein runs rule over Spanish striker

Hearts have taken a teenage Spanish striker on trial after he scored 20 goals in 16 games this season.

Alhagi Touray has been in blistering form with Catalan-based Santvicenti in Spain’s lower leagues and joined Hearts at their winter training camp near Murcia.

Craig Levein is running the rule over a teenaged Spanish striker. Picture: SNS Group

Manager Craig Levein is casting his eye over the 19-year-old and will keep tabs on him.

It is likely that Touray would need to prove himself at reserve level first were he to sign for the Edinburgh club.

“We are looking at a young Spanish striker. I am using the fact we are over here in Spain to have a look at him,” confirmed Levein.

Santvicenti posted a message on their website offering the player best wishes: “From the club, we wish you a lot of luck in the training sessions you will do with the Scottish club this week. You deserve it.”