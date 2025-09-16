Australia international midfielder will be a free agent next year

Contract talks between Hearts and Cammy Devlin are yet to progress as Tynecastle officials try to sign the Australian midfielder on a longer deal. Initial discussions took place earlier this year when Hearts made clear their desire to keep 27-year-old Devlin beyond the end of his agreement next summer. However, those talks have not been followed up.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explained to the Edinburgh News that the club need a sign that Devlin wants to commit his future to them. His current agreement, signed in September 2024, includes a release clause for a low six-figure sum and Hearts want to remove it by signing a fresh contract. As things stand, the player would be able to discuss a pre-contract with another club in January.

Devlin has started the season in impressive form and is a regular in McInnes’ Hearts team, which currently sits joint-top of the William Hill Premiership. He is also keen to impress the Australian national coach Tony Popovic to earn a place in next summer’s World Cup squad. The Socceroos have already qualified and Devlin is pushing for international recognition after a series of strong displays in 10 outings for his club this term.

McInnes made it clear that Hearts are ready to talk, but Devlin and his representatives must be willing to come to the table for discussions to move forward. “Cammy knows how I feel,” said the manager. “I think his agent and the club have spoken, and Cammy and I have spoken. I told him: 'I'd like you to be here longer, but if you want that to happen then you need to come towards us and get your agent to get in touch.'

“There has been some dialogue but no more than that at the minute. I'm hopeful with it. Cammy hasn't said 'no'. He knows I want him, the club want him and he really enjoys it here. I think he has started the season really strongly.”

World Cup aim for Scottish Premiership regular

Devlin is embroiled in healthy competition for a midfield place at Hearts this season. Beni Baningime, Blair Spittal and Sander Kartum are all vying for game time alongside new signings Tomas Magnusson and Eduardo Ageu. Devlin’s consistency has helped him secure a starting berth and earned admiration from McInnes.

Devlin joined Hearts from the Australian club Newcastle Jets in summer 2021 and quickly became a popular figure at Tynecastle with his aggression and energy. Signed by former head coach Robbie Neilson, he remained a regular under Neilson’s successors Steven Naismith, Neil Critchley and now McInnes.

The player made his international debut in a friendly against New Zealand in Auckland in September 2022. He was then named in Australia’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar two months later. He did not make an appearance in the tournament but famously claimed Lionel Messi’s shirt after eventual winners Argentina eliminated Australia in the last 16.

