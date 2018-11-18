Hearts take French winger Killian Colombie on trial

French winger Killian Colombie is set to join Hearts on trial this winter after impressing in the American college leagues.

The Iona College Gaels player plans to train with the Edinburgh club’s reserves as he seeks a route into professional football.

Killian Colombie is set to join Hearts on trial this winter

Colombie, 23, was born in Paris and played with Paris Saint-Germain as a youth before moving to study in the United States in 2015. He is able to play wide right or wide left and can also operate at right-back if necessary.

He claimed ten goals and five assists in 13 games earlier this year playing with Houston-based AHFC Royals in the Player Development League. That led to a trial at Houston Dynamo before he returned to Iona.

New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes have invited Colombie to train with them during the winter after he won the First-Team All-MAAC award with Iona in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He is also named in this year’s Top College Prospects list.

Colombie is eager to secure a move to Europe or a Major League Soccer club and plans to spend time in Edinburgh with Hearts over the next few weeks.

“When I came here (Iona) in 2015, I said to myself: ‘I’m going to get to the MLS somehow’,” said Colombie. “I don’t know how yet but I’ll be there eventually. I just had a plan and I stuck to it, and now everything seems to fall into place.

“To go to the MLS draft is prestigious and it gives you much exposure. It seems best to go the MLS path first. In the future, I would love to play in Europe of course. But if the door is open now and I have the chance to play in a competitive European League, obviously I will go for it.”

James Hamilton, head coach of the Iona College Gaels, told the Ionian News: “You look at Killian and you see a professional athlete. Technically, he’s got all the tools and he’s greatly improved the mental side of his game. For me, ability aside, he’s absolutely driven to what he wants to achieve and you better get out of the way when he’s coming.”