Hearts take on Motherwell in the final of the Reserve Cup final at Tynecastle on Monday night (kick-off 7pm).

Andy Kirk’s side claimed their place in the final by beating Aberdeen 3-1 in the semi-finals in February.

Tickets are priced £5 for adults and £2 for concessions (over 65s and Under-18s).

Tickets for Under-13s are free when purchased with an adult/over 65s brief.

All tickets can be purchased online at Hearts eTickets or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office at Tynecastle Park.