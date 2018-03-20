Hearts target Allan McGregor open to move back to Scotland

Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor has said there’s a possibility he could be returning to Scotland this summer.

The former Rangers No.1 has played in his homeland since leaving for Beşiktaş in 2012. He joined Hull City a year later and has been with the English Championship side ever since.

Despite being preferred to countryman David Marshall at the KCOM Stadium for the majority of this campaign, McGregor is still waiting on an offer of a new contract and doesn’t believe one will be forthcoming.

He was a target of Hearts last summer and the Tynecastle side will likely be in the market for a goalkeeper again when the transfer window opens as Jon McLaughlin is expected to leave when his contract expires.

Asked about a return to Scotland, McGregor said: “Potentially, aye. A lot of reasons might be family factors for people coming back up the road.”

Just last month, the custodian conceded his time at Hull may be coming to a close: “I talked to them in July about it [a new contract] and they said ‘Get the transfer window out the road’ and then talked after the transfer window had closed and they said speak in January. Now we’re in February, so... But it’s not affected me. What’s going to happen is going to happen.”

