Josh Doig has left Hellas Verona to join Sassuolo.

We've reached the final few days of the transfer window and the pressure is starting to build as clubs look to do some last minute business. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the transfer headlines out there involving Hearts, Hibs and their rivals.

Hearts target sees future addressed

Ross County manager Derek Adams insists Yan Dhanda will not be leaving the club this month. Dhanda has been with the Staggies since 2022 and his performances this season are said to have caught the eye of Hearts, who reportedly considered a move for the midfielder this month.

With his contract currently due to expire in the summer, though, he could be available for free at the end of the season. Where he will be playing his football next season remains to be seen, but Adams has moved to clear up any suggestions he could still leave the club this month.

"There hasn't been any bids for any of our players, which I don't want," he told the BBC. "Between now and the end of the window I can't see anyone leaving."

Doig addresses failed move

Ex-Hibs defender Josh Doig has opened up on how close he came to joining Marseille this month. While he was linked to the likes of Leeds United and Rangers, Doig joined Serie A side Sassuolo this month after impressing in the colours of Hellas Verona.

However, the full-back admits he was all set to join Ligue 1 giants Marseille this month, only for the deal to fall through at the last minute.

"It was a bit mental," the 21-year-old said. "But I'm used to that now. I try to stay away from all the speculation. I first experienced it when I was 18 at Hibs and I looked at everything. I got all excited and my head totally went. I learned not to look after that.

"Obviously when you think you're going somewhere then it doesn't happen, it's a lot to deal with. I 'm not sure what happened with Marseille, that's between the clubs. I was prepared to go but at the last minute it fell through and I was in limbo at Verona.

"I'd already said my goodbyes but I've joined Sassuolo, which is probably even better for me, and I'm delighted to be here."

Van Hooijdonk uncertainty

Bologna manager Thiago Motta has failed to rule out the possibility of Syndey van Hooijdonk joining Celtic this month. Van Hooijdonk missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with AC Milan through illness, but his absence prompted some to speculate that he could be about to make the move to Celtic.

Speaking after seeing his side claim a point at the San Siro, Motta did little to dispel such a notion when asked about his uncertain future.