Hearts team v Celtic: Predicted line-up shows subtle tweaks for the trip to Glasgow

A dominant display at Kilmarnock last week wasn’t enough to earn Hearts three points but there were plenty positives for head coach Steven Naismith to take from the 0-0 draw. He is unlikely to change too much for Saturday’s visit to Celtic Park.

Hearts are aiming for a third consecutive win over Celtic for the first time since 1961 and will need to be both defensively disciplined and ruthless in attack to achieve it. Brendan Rodgers side want three more points to aid their pursuit of the Premiership title, therefore both teams have plenty motivation.