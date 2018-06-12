Hearts tease fans with preview of new home kit

Hearts will unveil their new home kit of the coming season on Thursday, and they’ve teased fans with a preview.

The club tweeted out a snippet of the new strip, which is once again being produced by Umbro, on Tuesday, whetting the appetite of fans ahead of its official release.

The preview led to debate among fans as it featured the letters ‘H’ and ‘M’ in an unusual design.

It was thought that the logo could be on the back of the strip. However, it is very similar to the club’s badge on the Ajax-esque home strip used in the 1972/1973 season.

The club produced a similar home kit for season 2010/2011 although the maroon and white were reversed.

