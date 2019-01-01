Hearts: The 10 best moments of 2018 for the Jambos

Have your say

The year finished on a huge high for Hearts as they beat their rivals Hibs at Easter Road with a thumping Olly Lee effort.

We look back at the ten best moments from Hearts' 2018.

Hearts had gone 1,253 days without a derby win until Don Cowie became the hero in the Scottish Cup tie, doing just enough to steer the ball over the line.

Four years and eight months since a win at Easter Road. Olly Lees raker saw Hearts finish the year on a high.

Kyle Lafferty once again proved himself the man for the big occasions as Hearts saw off the champions earlier this season to follow up on the opening day 4-1 win at Hamilton.

It was touch and go whether Hearts would be able to re-sign the Scotland striker. He has been Hearts best player in the 2018-2019 season, scoring 12 times.

The 2017-2018 season was a struggle but the second derby win of the campaign gave the side a needed boost. Kyle Lafferty opened the scoring with Steven Naismith netting the winner, giving fans something to cheer after the split.

The most exciting game of the year for Hearts fans. The performance was excellent as the team made the Betfred Cup semi-final, while the atmosphere at Tynecastle was at its very best.

Given 30,000 tickets to sell for the Betfred Cup semi-final, most didnt expect the club to sell more than 25,000. Hearts did just that and more.

Due to injuries and suspensions Craig Levein had to make use of the club's academy with ten teenagers in the squad to face Kilmarnock. Eight played in the 1-0 defeat.

A win over Championship opposition in the Betfred Cup is not often something worthy of writing home about. However Uche Ikpeazus performance saw the fans take to the striker instantly as he scored twice and buillied the defence.