Hearts: The 10 players out of contract at the end of the season

After the summer squad overhaul at Tynecastle Hearts have only seven players whose deals run out at the end of the current campaign.

• READ MORE: Hearts legend Stefano Salvatori’s wife so proud as she returns for Hall of Fame induction

Arnaud Djoum's Hearts contract expires after the season finishes. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

In addition there are a further three players on loan deals with Jimmy Dunne’s expiring in January.

Aaron Hughes - The 39-year-old has featured only five times this season despite the club’s injury issues at centre-back.

Arnaud Djoum - The Cameroonian has been with Hearts since 2015 and has returned to become a key first-team player following a long-term injury. Recently revealed that he is happy in Edinburgh and keen to extend his stay despite previous links with a move to France.

Michael Smith - A consistent presence since signing from Peterborough United in the summer of 2017. Has played a number of defensive positions, rarely letting the team down and made the right-back position his own.

Clevid Dikamona - Signed as cover after defensive injuries before becoming a regular in defence alongside Jimmy Dunne. Has done enough so far to suggest that his stay could be extended beyond the end of the campaign.

Danny Amankwaa - The Danish winger has struggled for game-time since joining midway through last season. Craig Levein was critical of the player’s fitness but he has worked his way back into the first-team picture. Will have to step up a level or two during the remainder of the season to earn a new deal.

Conor Sammon - The forgotten striker who signed a three-year-deal back in 2015. Currently on loan at Motherwell, his second temporary spell away from Hearts. Will likely be freed.

Lewis Moore - The 20-year-old featured 16 times for Hearts last season having spent time on loan at Cowdenbeath. Currently playing in the third tier with Forfar Athletic, making a dozen appearances as a wide player.

Dario Zanatta - A Canadian international, Zanatta has had brief spells in the first-team amassing 18 first-team appearances, scoring his first goal for the club in a win over Hamilton last season. He has been a regular on loan at Alloa Athletic in the Championship this term and has previously had spells at Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

Kelby Mason - The 20-year-old goalkeeper has yet play for the club’s first team, but spent time on loan at Airdrieonians last season.

Alex Petkov - The Bulgarian, who attended Tynecastle High School, signed a three-year deal in 2016. Featured in the Betfred Cup last season before a loan move to Berwick Rangers.

Loans

Jimmy Dunne - An important part of the team since arriving from Burnley. His loan deal is set to be extended to the end of the season. Contracted to the Premier League side until 2020.

Steven Naismith - Not only does the forward’s loan deal end in the summer, but so does his Norwich City contract. Hearts will hope that they will be able to sign him on a permanent deal.

Demetri Mitchell - The Manchester United winger/left-back returned to the club on loan in the summer, but it will likely be difficult to extend it beyond next summer.

• READ MORE: Peter Haring must stand out for Hearts to boost call-up hopes

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital