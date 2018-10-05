Hearts tickets for Edinburgh derby clash with Hibs sold out

Hearts have sold all of their available tickets for the Edinburgh derby clash with Hibs at the end of this month.

Hearts fans have enjoyed their team's strong start to the season. Picture: SNS

Eager punters have jumped at the opportunity to see their team in action after an incredible start to the season which sees Craig Levein’s men top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table and in the semi-final of the Betfred Cup.

The fixture at Tynecastle on October 31 will be the first meeting between the Edinburgh rivals this season.

Hearts won the last contest between the sides in May, as goals from Kyle Lafferty and Steven Naismith helped defeat Neil Lennon’s men 2-1 in Gorgie.

A Hearts spokesperson said: “Hearts fans have backed the club fantastically well all season and this match will be no different.

“Our home end tickets have sold out which means there will be an incredible atmosphere under the famous Tynecastle floodlights.

“The club may potentially have a limited number of tickets to make available for sale once returns are factored in so we would encourage fans to keep an eye on official channels for any further announcement in the lead up to the game.”