Hearts to move for new defender if John Souttar joins Rangers before transfer deadline

Tynecastle officials are anticipating another move for Souttar by counterparts in Glasgow before the winter window closes. A £300,000 bid was rejected last weekend with the centre-back having already agreed a pre-contract switch to Ibrox for summer.

Should a quick-fire move materialise this month, Hearts are already prepared to react. They signed Toby Sibbick from Barnsley on Thursday but would look to recruit another defender to replace Souttar in their squad.

Manager Robbie Neilson explained that Sibbick’s transfer was partly influenced by injuries at centre-back: “Craig Halkett is out with a hamstring problem, Taylor Moore is touch and go so we needed another body in. If John goes then we will probably bring another one in as well.

“It depends on the offer [for Souttar]. Everyone knows the situation with Halkett, the offer, John’s situation. We will judge it if anything comes back in. We’ve got a couple [of options] but it will be dependent on what we get for John.”

Neilson told the Evening News Hearts are also in the market for another forward, meaning there could potentially be two more new arrivals at Riccarton by Monday night.

He and sporting director Joe Savage are keen to avoid doing deals at the 11th hour on Monday evening. However, it may be a case of needs must if they are left short of time. “I hope not. It just depends on what happens with other things,” said Neilson.