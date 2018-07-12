Hearts to sign trialist goalkeeper Kevin Silva

Have your say

Hearts are poised to sign the American goalkeeper Kevin Silva after he impressed on trial, the Evening News can reveal.

The 20-year old has done sufficiently well in three pre-season friendly matches to earn a contract at Tynecastle Park.

He arrived on trial three weeks ago hoping to secure a move to Europe having played at college level in America with several different universities.

Hearts signed the Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal as their No.1 keeper for this season but will also add Silva to their ranks.

He featured in friendlies against Arbroath, Partick Thistle and Queen of the South and has convinced manager Craig Levein he deserves a deal.