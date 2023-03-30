News you can trust since 1873
Michael Smith, Lewis Neilson and Stephen Kingsley share a joke with manager Robbie Neilson
Hearts training gallery: Key men returning from injury ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Hearts players are pictured in training today ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:07 BST

Robbie Neilson is hoping to have some players back from injury as his team return to competitive action after a two-week international break. Some key men could be spotted going through their paces on the grass. Cammy Devlin will miss out with a concussion he sustained on Australia duty, but compatriots Kye Rowles and Garang Kuol will both be available.

It’s a big game in the race for a third-place finish, with Aberdeen just four points behind and Hibs a point further back in fifth. Neilson is expecting a "hard, physical, demanding game" in Ayshire, and says Hearts will need to be focused and organised.

Hearts have lost three of their last four in the league games. Kilmarnock have lost three and drawn two of their last five and are in a relegation fight. They have the worst goal difference (-27) in the league.

Michael Smith with James Hill

1. Making his point

Michael Smith with James Hill Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Assistant boss Lee McCulloch enjoying himself

2. Game for a laugh

Assistant boss Lee McCulloch enjoying himself Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Yutaro Oda is spotted going through his paces after picking up an injury at Celtic Park

3. On the grass

Yutaro Oda is spotted going through his paces after picking up an injury at Celtic Park Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Robert Snodgrass introduces the hurdles

4. Helping hand

Robert Snodgrass introduces the hurdles Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

