Hearts training gallery: Key men returning from injury ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Hearts players are pictured in training today ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Robbie Neilson is hoping to have some players back from injury as his team return to competitive action after a two-week international break. Some key men could be spotted going through their paces on the grass. Cammy Devlin will miss out with a concussion he sustained on Australia duty, but compatriots Kye Rowles and Garang Kuol will both be available.

It’s a big game in the race for a third-place finish, with Aberdeen just four points behind and Hibs a point further back in fifth. Neilson is expecting a "hard, physical, demanding game" in Ayshire, and says Hearts will need to be focused and organised.

Hearts have lost three of their last four in the league games. Kilmarnock have lost three and drawn two of their last five and are in a relegation fight. They have the worst goal difference (-27) in the league.

