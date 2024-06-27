Hearts transfers: What's still to come, who fits in where and who could leave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A busy summer continues in Gorgie with preparations stepping up

Steven Naismith’s priority this summer was reshaping and strengthening the Hearts squad quickly for the start of season 2024/25. He has already improved a number of positions but is not finished. It is an indication of the head coach’s drive and the club’s ambition that transfer business has been completed efficiently and swiftly with more to follow with the calendar yet to hit July.

Ryan Fulton, James Penrice, Daniel Oyegoke, Blair Spittal, Musa Drammeh and Yan Dhanda are all signed and announced, taking the number of new recruits to six. That will become seven next month, provided there are no unexpected hitches to the deal for Costa Rican defender Gerald Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will leave Hearts with a 31-man first-team squad. Naismith does not want to carry such a big number even though he has European league-stage matches to navigate alongside domestic games. That means some will move on. Striker Kyosuke Tagawa is attracting interest from Japan and Portugal, whilst defender Alex Cochrane has been scouted by English clubs. Nathaniel Atkinson, Toby Sibbick and possibly Jorge Grant may all discover that their best chance of regular football is to move on from Gorgie.