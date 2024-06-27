Hearts transfers: What's still to come, who fits in where and who could leave
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steven Naismith’s priority this summer was reshaping and strengthening the Hearts squad quickly for the start of season 2024/25. He has already improved a number of positions but is not finished. It is an indication of the head coach’s drive and the club’s ambition that transfer business has been completed efficiently and swiftly with more to follow with the calendar yet to hit July.
Ryan Fulton, James Penrice, Daniel Oyegoke, Blair Spittal, Musa Drammeh and Yan Dhanda are all signed and announced, taking the number of new recruits to six. That will become seven next month, provided there are no unexpected hitches to the deal for Costa Rican defender Gerald Taylor.
That will leave Hearts with a 31-man first-team squad. Naismith does not want to carry such a big number even though he has European league-stage matches to navigate alongside domestic games. That means some will move on. Striker Kyosuke Tagawa is attracting interest from Japan and Portugal, whilst defender Alex Cochrane has been scouted by English clubs. Nathaniel Atkinson, Toby Sibbick and possibly Jorge Grant may all discover that their best chance of regular football is to move on from Gorgie.
Hearts have assembled a very competitive squad with multiple options in every position. Here is a look at who fits in and where, plus ratings on the overall strength of each area: