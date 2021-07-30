Hearts unveil new away kit ahead of 2021/22 cinch Premiership opener

Aaron McEneff, Armand Gnanduillet and Liam Boyce show off the new away strip. Picture: Contributed

The Jambos released the images of the strip on social media as they invited fans to purchase pre-order sales a day before the cinch Premiership campaign gets underway with the visit of Celtic.

The new top sees a faded light blue colour with maroon trim. There is also an ‘Always Hearts’ logo where the sponsorship would usually be as the club’s deal with MND Scotland only covers the home strip. The shorts are maroon while the socks are a blueish white colour.

Adult top are £50 with £27 for the shorts and £11 for the socks. Youth prices are £39, £20 and £9 respectively. The club will ship orders from August 12 onwards.

On the reason to go with the ‘Always Hearts’ motto, Hearts said it is: “a phrase coined by the legendary Dave Mackay and one which resonates more than ever in the year that supporters take ownership of the club.”

