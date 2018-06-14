Hearts unveil new home kit for 2018/19 and renew sponsor deal

Hearts today unveiled a new home kit to give Craig Levein’s side a fresh look for season 2018/19.

After securing eight new signings so far, the new strip will see Hearts fully prepared for the forthcoming campaign.

A traditional maroon Umbro shirt is complemented by white shorts and maroon and white socks.

Hearts have described the shirt as a “modern twist on a traditional home kit”. The strip features a subtle stripe through the middle, and the Umbro diamonds at the sleeve cuffs, along with white piping around the collar.

The main sponsor is once again Save the Children, after the club and charity renewed their partnership for another three years.

Owner Ann Budge said: “It is gratifying that the vision that we set out in 2015 for our partnership with Save the Children has delivered so impressively.

“The support shown by our fans for this initiative has been magnificent and is yet another reminder of what makes Heart of Midlothian such a special club.

“I am immensely proud that we are not only promoting Save the Children’s work by sporting their name on our shirts, but that our players and fans have had a part to play in enhancing the services that the charity delivers.

“I am delighted to extend the partnership by another three years and look forward to marking Save the Children’s centenary in 2019.”

