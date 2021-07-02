Hearts unveil striking new home kit with collar and MND Scotland sponsor

The new Hearts home kit. Picture: Heart of Midlothian FC

It follows on from the success of the recently-released third kit which was an Inter Milan style kit, inspired by the popular strip from the 1993/94 campaign and became the fastest-selling non-home kit ever.

The home kit, in keeping with the club’s traditions, is a classic dark maroon jersey with a maroon fold over collar and narrow white paneling running down the shoulder to the white cuff.

White shorts and dark maroon socks will complete the kit.

The strip will be adorned by the club’s new sponsor MND Scotland in tribute to ex-captain Marius Zaliukas and former director Robert Wilson.

Raising money for Motor Neurone Disease has become an important cause for Hearts and the club’s supporters following the tragic death of 2012 Scottish Cup-winning captain.

The Lithuanian died from the disease at the end of 2020.

Proceeds from each shirt sale will go to MND Scotland.

“We are delighted to launch our stunning new home kit for the upcoming season and equally proud to see the MND Scotland logo front and centre,” the club’s chief executive Andrew McKinlay said.

“The devastating loss of Marius Zaliukas was felt by everyone connected to Heart of Midlothian and we are pleased to be able to help raise awareness of the hugely important work undertaken by MND charities to support those living with MND in Scotland.

“For every home shirt sold this season, the club will make a contribution to MND Scotland and MND Association. I am sure both players and Hearts supporters will take even greater pride in wearing the famous maroon jersey that promotes such a worthy cause.

"We are enormously grateful to Dell Technologies for their support of a partnership that has resonated so positively in the world of football and beyond. This is the kind of sponsorship that clubs should aspire to.”

A number of supporters have undertaken fundraising activities on behalf of the charity, including the club’s stadium announcer Scott Wilson, who raised more than £14,000 for My Name'5 Doddie foundation, MND Scotland and the Euan Macdonald Centre earlier this year by running from Stirling Castle to Tynecastle.